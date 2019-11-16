Friday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4 Toronto 2

Columbus 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Montreal 5 Washington 2

Ottawa 2 Philadelphia 1

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2

Utica 5 Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4 Hartford 3 (SO)

Rochester 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)

WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 1

Milwaukee 5 Laval 2

Manitoba 2 San Antonio 1 (OT)

Colorado 3 Bakersfield 0

San Diego 6 Ontario 2

Tucson 5 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 109 Detroit 106

Orlando 111 San Antonio 109

Houston 111 Indiana 102

Memphis 107 Utah 106

Oklahoma City 127 Philadelphia 119 (OT)

Washington 137 Minnesota 116

Boston 105 Golden State 100

L.A. Lakers 99 Sacramento 97

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Brooklyn at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

