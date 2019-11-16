Friday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4 Toronto 2
Columbus 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Montreal 5 Washington 2
Ottawa 2 Philadelphia 1
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)
Charlotte 3 Hershey 0
Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2
Utica 5 Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4 Hartford 3 (SO)
Rochester 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)
WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 1
Milwaukee 5 Laval 2
Manitoba 2 San Antonio 1 (OT)
Colorado 3 Bakersfield 0
San Diego 6 Ontario 2
Tucson 5 Stockton 2
---
NBA
Charlotte 109 Detroit 106
Orlando 111 San Antonio 109
Houston 111 Indiana 102
Memphis 107 Utah 106
Oklahoma City 127 Philadelphia 119 (OT)
Washington 137 Minnesota 116
Boston 105 Golden State 100
L.A. Lakers 99 Sacramento 97
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Brooklyn at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
