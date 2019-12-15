Sunday's Games

NFL

Kansas City 23 Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38 Detroit 17

Houston 24 Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36 Miami 20

Seattle 30 Carolina 24

Green Bay 21 Chicago 13

New England 34 Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37 Washington 27

Arizona 38 Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20 Oakland 16

Minnesota 39 L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29 San Francisco 22

Dallas 44 L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17 Pittsburgh 10

---

NHL

Winnipeg 7 Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5 Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 2

Vegas 6 Vancouver 3

---

AHL

Providence 5 Springfield 0

Rockford 4 Toronto 2

Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Ontario 4 Iowa 3

Stockton 5 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Orlando 130 New Orleans 119

Indiana 107 Charlotte 85

Brooklyn 109 Philadelphia 89

L.A. Lakers 101 Atlanta 96

Denver 111 New York 105

Sacramento 100 Golden State 79

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NFL

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

---

NHL

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you