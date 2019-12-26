Wednesday's Games
Pelicans 112, Nuggets 100
NBA
Boston at Toronto, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
---
Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
World junior hockey championship
Trinec, Czech Republic
Kazakhstan v. Switzerland, 9 a.m.
Finland v. Sweden, 1 p.m.
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Russia v. Czech Republic, 9 a.m.
United States v. Canada, 1 p.m.
AHL
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
NBA
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
