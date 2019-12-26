Wednesday's Games

Pelicans 112, Nuggets 100

NBA

Boston at Toronto, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

---

Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

World junior hockey championship

Trinec, Czech Republic

Kazakhstan v. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Finland v. Sweden, 1 p.m.

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Russia v. Czech Republic, 9 a.m.

United States v. Canada, 1 p.m.

AHL

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

