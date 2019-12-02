Sunday's Games
NFL
Baltimore 20 San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31 N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31 Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20 Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22 N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28 Jacksonville 11
Miami 37 Philadelphia 31
Washington 29 Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34 Arizona 7
Kansas City 40 Oakland 9
Denver 23 L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28 New England 22
---
NHL
Minnesota 3 Dallas 2 (SO)
Boston 3 Montreal 1
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2
---
AHL
Providence 4 Charlotte 0
Iowa 3 San Antonio 2
Toronto 5 Utica 3
Hershey 4 Hartford 3 (OT)
Milwaukee 2 Texas 1 (OT)
---
NBA
Miami 109 Brooklyn 106
Boston 113 New York 104
Memphis 115 Minnesota 107
Dallas 114 L.A. Lakers 100
Detroit 132 San Antonio 98
Oklahoma City 107 New Orleans 104
Orlando 100 Golden State 96
Toronto 130 Utah 110
L.A. Clippers 150 Washington 125
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NFL
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
---
NHL
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
---
