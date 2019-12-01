Saturday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 3, Ottawa 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Florida 3, Nashville 0
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1
---
AHL
Utica 4, Toronto 3
Providence 4, Charlotte 1
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1
Belleville 3, Hershey 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT
Springfield 6, Laval 3
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT
Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Texas 4, Iowa 3
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
San Diego 6, Tucson 2
---
NBA
Sacramento 100, Denver 97, OT
Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116
Houston 158, Atlanta 111
Milwaukee 137, Charlotte 96
---
NLL
Georgia 14, Rochester 4
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NFL
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL
Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
---
NBA
Miami at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Boston at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
