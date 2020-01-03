Thursday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Czech Republic

Relegation

Germany 4 Kazakhstan 0

Quarterfinals

Russia 3 Switzerland 1

Canada 6 Slovakia 1

Sweden 5 Czech Republic 0

Finland 1 United States 0

---

NHL

Columbus 2 Boston 1 (OT)

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 1

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Florida 6 Ottawa 3

Toronto 6 Winnipeg 3

Arizona 4 Anaheim 2

Calgary 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 7 St. Louis 3

Vancouver 7 Chicago 5

Vegas 5 Philadelphia 4

---

AHL

Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Charlotte 109 Cleveland 106

Denver 124 Indiana 116

Miami 84 Toronto 76

Minnesota 99 Golden State 84

Utah 102 Chicago 98

Dallas 123 Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 109 San Antonio 103

Sacramento 128 Memphis 123

L.A. Clippers 126 Detroit 112

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you