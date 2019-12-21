Friday's Games

NHL

Washington 6 New Jersey 3

Florida 7 Dallas 4

Toronto 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5 Edmonton 2

---

AHL

Belleville 7 Syracuse 3

Utica 5 Laval 3

Rochester 3 Binghamton 0

Springfield 3 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 1 Providence 0

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4 Cleveland 0

Rockford 4 Texas 2

Tucson 6 Ontario 3

San Jose 4 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 114 Memphis 107

Indiana 119 Sacramento 105

Boston 114 Detroit 93

Toronto 122 Washington 118

Dallas 117 Philadelphia 98

Miami 129 New York 114

Oklahoma City 126 Phoenix 108

Denver 109 Minnesota 100

Portland 118 Orlando 103

Golden State 106 New Orleans 102

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Belleville Senators at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.

Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals, 8 p.m.

Texas Stars at Rockford Icehogs, 8 p.m.

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 6 p.m.

---

NBA

Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

---

NFL

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

---

