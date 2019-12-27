Thursday's Games
World junior hockey championship
At Ostrava, Czech Republic
Canada 6 United States 4
Czech Republic 4 Russia 3
At Trinec, Czech Republic
Kazakhstan 5 Switzerland 3
Sweden 3 Finland 2 (OT)
AHL
Belleville 3 Toronto 2
NBA
Detroit 132 Washington 102
New York 94 Brooklyn 82
Memphis 110 Oklahoma City 97
Dallas 102 San Antonio 98
Minnesota 105 Sacramento 104 (OT)
Utah 121 Portland 115
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
World junior hockey championship
At Ostrava, Czech Republic
United States vs. Germany, 9 a.m.
At Trinec, Czech Republic
Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.
NHL
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
AHL
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Boston, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
NLL
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
