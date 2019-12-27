Thursday's Games

World junior hockey championship

At Ostrava, Czech Republic

Canada 6 United States 4

Czech Republic 4 Russia 3

At Trinec, Czech Republic

Kazakhstan 5 Switzerland 3

Sweden 3 Finland 2 (OT)

AHL

Belleville 3 Toronto 2

NBA

Detroit 132 Washington 102

New York 94 Brooklyn 82

Memphis 110 Oklahoma City 97

Dallas 102 San Antonio 98

Minnesota 105 Sacramento 104 (OT)

Utah 121 Portland 115

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

World junior hockey championship

At Ostrava, Czech Republic

United States vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

At Trinec, Czech Republic

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

AHL

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Boston, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NLL

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

