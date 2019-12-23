Sunday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 5 Anaheim 1
Calgary 5 Dallas 1
Arizona 5 Detroit 2
Vegas 3 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Hershey 3 Springfield 2
San Antonio 4 Manitoba 2
Texas 3 Chicago 0
Colorado 7 Bakersfield 5
---
NBA
Toronto 110 Dallas 107
Boston 119 Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89
Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112
Denver 128 L.A. Lakers 104
---
NFL
N.Y. Giants 41 Washington 35 (OT)
Miami 38 Cincinnati 35 (OT)
New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28
N.Y. Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6
Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24 L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27 Detroit 17
Arizona 27 Seattle 13
Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9
Kansas City 26 Chicago 3
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NFL
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
---
NHL
Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
NBA
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
