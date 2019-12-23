Sunday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 5 Anaheim 1

Calgary 5 Dallas 1

Arizona 5 Detroit 2

Vegas 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Hershey 3 Springfield 2

San Antonio 4 Manitoba 2

Texas 3 Chicago 0

Colorado 7 Bakersfield 5

---

NBA

Toronto 110 Dallas 107

Boston 119 Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89

Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112

Denver 128 L.A. Lakers 104

---

NFL

N.Y. Giants 41 Washington 35 (OT)

Miami 38 Cincinnati 35 (OT)

New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28

N.Y. Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10

Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15

Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6

Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12

Oakland 24 L.A. Chargers 17

Denver 27 Detroit 17

Arizona 27 Seattle 13

Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9

Kansas City 26 Chicago 3

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NFL

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

---

NHL

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

