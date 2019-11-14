Wednesday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 4 New Jersey 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Toronto 4
Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (SO)
Dallas 3 Calgary 1
Chicago 5 Vegas 3
---
AHL
Springfield 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville 5 Laval 4 (OT)
Hershey 0 W-B/Scranton 1 (OT)
Rochester 4 Syracuse 3
Milwaukee 6 Chicago 3
Manitoba 2 Texas 1
San Diego 9 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Memphis 119 Charlotte 117
Orlando 112 Philadelphia 97
Boston 140 Washington 133
Houston 102 L.A. Clippers 93
Minnesota 129 San Antonio 114
L.A. Lakers 120 Golden State 94
Toronto 114 Portland 106
---
Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
---
