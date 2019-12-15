Saturday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2

---

AHL

Rochester 5, Laval 0

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 2

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 1

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 2

Providence 5, Springfield 4, OT

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2

Tucson 3, Texas 1

Iowa 4, Ontario 3, SO

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 1

---

NBA

San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT

Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102

Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106

Memphis 128, Washington 111

Miami 122, Dallas 118, OT

Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108

Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102

Detroit 115, Houston 107

---

NLL

Georgia 12, Philadelphia 6

New England 12, Saskatchewan 8

Vancouver 14, New York 10

Toronto 13, San Diego 6

---

Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NFL

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

Orlando at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

New York at Denver, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you