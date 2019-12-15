Saturday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey 2, Arizona 1
San Jose 4, Vancouver 2
---
AHL
Rochester 5, Laval 0
Belleville 4, Toronto 1
Stockton 3, San Jose 2
Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4
Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2
WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 1
Binghamton 5, Utica 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 2
Providence 5, Springfield 4, OT
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2
Tucson 3, Texas 1
Iowa 4, Ontario 3, SO
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 1
---
NBA
San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT
Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102
Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106
Memphis 128, Washington 111
Miami 122, Dallas 118, OT
Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108
Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102
Detroit 115, Houston 107
---
NLL
Georgia 12, Philadelphia 6
New England 12, Saskatchewan 8
Vancouver 14, New York 10
Toronto 13, San Diego 6
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NFL
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
Orlando at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
New York at Denver, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
---
