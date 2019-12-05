Wednesday's Games

NHL

Colorado 3 Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 0

Ottawa 5 Edmonton 2

Washington 3 Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

San Antonio 5 Iowa 1

Charlotte 5 Syracuse 1

Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 2

Laval 3 Cleveland 2

Rochester 4 Toronto 0

Springfield 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Tucson 2 Colorado 1

Ontario 3 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 106 Golden State 91

Milwaukee 127 Detroit 103

Orlando 128 Phoenix 114

Boston 112 Miami 93

Brooklyn 130 Atlanta 118

Chicago 106 Memphis 99

Indiana 107 Oklahoma City 100

Dallas 121 Minnesota 114

L.A. Lakers 121 Utah 96

Portland 127 Sacramento 116

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

---

NBA

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you