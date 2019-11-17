Sunday's Games
CFL
East Division Final
Hamilton 36 Edmonton 16
West Division Final
Winnipeg 20 Saskatchewan 13
---
NFL
Baltimore 41 Houston 7
Indianapolis 33 Jacksonville 13
Atlanta 29 Carolina 3
New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 17
Dallas 35 Detroit 27
Minnesota 27 Denver 23
N.Y. Jets 34 Washington 17
Buffalo 37 Miami 20
San Francisco 36 Arizona 26
Oakland 17 Cincinnati 10
New England 17 Philadelphia 10
L.A. Rams 17 Chicago 7
---
NHL
Vegas 6 Calgary 0
Chicago 4 Buffalo 1
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 San Antonio 2
Toronto 4 Texas 3
Chicago 4 Iowa 3
San Jose 7 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 95
Sacramento 100 Boston 99
Denver 131 Memphis 114
Orlando 125 Washington 121
New Orleans 108 Golden State 100
L.A. Lakers 122 Atlanta 101
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 8:15 p.m.
---
NHL
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at New York, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
