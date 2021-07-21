The Seattle Kraken's roster is about to take shape as the team unveils which players it selected in Wednesday night's expansion draft.
Seattle can choose from a number of stars left unprotected by their teams, including Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano, Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and Jordan Eberle of the New York Islanders.
Several teams made last-minute deals to protect their assets, including the Vancouver Canucks who acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a third-round draft pick, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who picked up winger Jared McCann from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a prospect and a late selection in the 2023 draft.
The Kraken must choose one player from every current NHL club except for the Vegas Golden Knights, which entered the league in 2017-18.
The expansion draft also includes rules around how many players must be currently under contract for next season and how much salary cap space must be used.
The Kraken are set to become the NHL's 32nd franchise when the 2021-22 season opens this fall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.
