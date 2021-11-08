OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have cancelled their practice a day after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
The Senators said the decision to cancel Monday's practice was made "for precautionary reasons."
Holden and Capuano were placed on the protocol list Sunday, a day after Ottawa played a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
They joined forward Austin Watson, who entered into COVID-19 protocol Friday.
The Senators are scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.