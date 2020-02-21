Ottawa Senators Bobby Ryan forward says he has been dealing with an alcohol problem, but is doing "very well" on his road to recovery.
Ryan met with the media for the first time since last November when the Senators announced he had entered the NHL/NHLPA assistance program for an undisclosed reason.
He said he tried fighting his alcohol problem on his own before deciding he needed more help.
Ryan said he feels better than he has in a long time, but talking publicly about his battle with alcohol was something he has been dreading through the recovery period.
The 32-year-old last played in a Senators game Nov. 16 against Buffalo.
He said he feels physically fit and the Senators say they expect him back in the lineup shortly.
Ryan has one goal and four points in 16 games this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.
