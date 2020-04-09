OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have signed centre Mark Kastelic to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Kastelic, 21, recently completed his fifth major junior season for the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen. He led the club with 38 goals and a plus/minus rating of plus-30 over 58 games and finished tied for first on the team with 68 points. He also tied for the WHL lead with four short-handed goals.
The Phoenix native had 47 goals, 30 assists and 122 penalty minutes during the 2018-19 regular-season before leading Calgary in post-season goals (six) while helping the team advance to the second round of the 2019 WHL playoffs.
The Senators selected Kastelic with the team's fifth-round pick (125th overall) at the 2019 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020
