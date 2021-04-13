OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 20-year-old recently completed his first full professional season with the Esbjerg Energy of Denmark’s top-tier hockey league.
He posted a 10-5-1 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage as Esbjerg advanced to the league semifinal.
The six-foot-seven native of Aalborg, Denmark, spent the two previous campaigns with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers and posted a major junior career best 21-13-2 record with four shutouts over 37 games in 2019-20.
He ranks 15th in franchise career wins with 40 over two seasons in Medicine Hat, and tied for fourth with seven shutouts.
Sogaard was the Senators’ second second-round pick (37th overall) at the 2019 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.
