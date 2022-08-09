TORONTO - Serena Williams says she will retire from tennis following the U-S Open, which begins later this month.
Williams, who is in Toronto taking part in the National Bank Open, made the announcement in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.
"I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote.
Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."
The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she will "relish these next few weeks."
Williams, who beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 yesterday in Toronto, is a five-time winner of the Canadian event. It was Williams' first victory since the 2021 French Open.
With files from The Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.