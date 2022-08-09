MONTREAL - Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost his rain-suspended opening match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday afternoon, dropping a 7-5, 7-6 (4) decision to Australia's Alex de Minaur.
The players were tied 3-3 in a second-set tiebreaker on Monday night when rain forced a postponement. Once they returned to IGA Stadium's centre court, Shapovalov managed to win just one of five points.
The slumping Canadian, ranked one position below de Minaur at No. 22, has just one victory in his last nine matches.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., gave up the first service break of the match to end the first set. He was more aggressive in the second set and seemed close to forcing a decider before the clouds opened.
When play resumed, the Canadian had serve but double-faulted. Two errant backhands gave de Minaur a pair of match balls and he converted on the first opportunity.
Canada's Vasek Pospisil was also eliminated from singles play Tuesday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to American Tommy Paul. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the No. 15 seed, posted a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Canadian wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.
Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., had three break points in the final game of the opening set but was unable to convert. Paul completed the victory in one hour 25 minutes.
"(It) just wasn't one of my best matches for sure," Pospisil said. "Tommy played his match. He didn't play anything that was so exceptional that I couldn't have given myself a better look. But yeah, wasn't the best of matches. Had good moments, but not consistent."
The start of the opening session was delayed about 90 minutes due to wet weather. Pospisil, who received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw, will shift his focus to the doubles draw with Italian partner Jannik Sinner.
Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday. He's the last remaining Canadian in the singles draw.
The lone upset in afternoon play saw Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta surprise 11th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2. Marin Cilic, the No. 13 seed, advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over fellow Croatian Borna Coric.
British wild-card Andy Murray was scheduled to play 10th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the feature evening match.
Shapovalov, meanwhile, was scheduled to play doubles with Russian partner Karen Khachanov on Tuesday night against India's Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands.
The US$6.57-million tournament continues through Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.
