ROME - Canada's Denis Shapovalov survived a testy opening match Monday at the Italian Open tennis tournament that saw him swear at the fans after arguing a call with the chair umpire.
Shapovalov, form Richmond Hill, Ont., won the marathon match 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 win over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in just under three hours 11 minutes.
The Canadian was down 3-4 in the second set when he crossed the net to check a ball mark on Sonego’s side of the court and was given a code violation.
As he argued with the chair umpire Richard Haigh, the fans started to boo, prompting Shapovalov to yell "shut the (expletive) up!"
Shapovalov apologized to Haigh after wrapping up the win.
Shapovalov, seeded 13th in Rome, will face Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round on Tuesday.
Later Monday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., faced 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a first-round women's match.
Men's eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was set to take on 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.
