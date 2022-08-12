OTTAWA - The expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars will be going head-to-head with the Hamilton Honey Badgers in the Canadian Elite Basketball League final on Sunday.
Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Kameron Chapman added 22 points of his own in the Shooting Stars' 93-81 win over the Niagara River Lions in Friday's semifinal.
Kassius Robertson posted 19 points in the victory.
EJ Onu, who earned this season's defensive player of the year honours earlier in the week, led Niagara with 26 points. This season's MVP and leading scorer Khalil Ahmad recorded 23 points.
In the second semifinal, Hamilton outlasted the Ottawa BlackJacks in a tightly-contested 76-72 win.
Christian Vital led the way for the Honey Badgers with 16 points. Koby McEwen posted 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench.
Zena Edosomwan scored a team-high 14 points in Ottawa's loss. Tyrrel Tate and Deng Adel added 13 points apiece.
The final will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.
