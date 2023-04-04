BURNABY, B.C. - Simon Fraser University has ceased its football program, school president Joy Johnson announced Tuesday.
Simon Fraser was slated to play this season in the Lone Star Conference.
In February, the conference announced it would not be renewing its football affiliation with the Simon Fraser Red Leafs past this season.
Simon Fraser posted a 1-9 record last year.
The school's varsity teams have been competing against NCAA Division II schools in the United States since 2010-11. SFU is the only Canadian school in the NCAA.
Simon Fraser has had a football team since 1965.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.