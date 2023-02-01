TORONTO - The NFL playoffs again reigned supreme among Proline bettors last week but one customer hit it big wagering on soccer.
According to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., a bettor won $1,574 after putting down $5 on a six-pick soccer parlay. Another received a $3,165 payout after wagering $20 on a nine-leg, mixed sport parlay.
And on April 10, another bettor placed $50 on the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC title. That wager resulted in a $1,000 payout after the Eagles dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia-San Francisco contest was Proline's second-ranked event of the week behind the Kansas City-Cincinnati AFC title matchup. The Toronto Maple Leafs were at No. 3 and No. 5, with their games versus the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, respectively, with the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors at No. 4.
Sixty per cent of bettors had Philadelphia winning its game versus San Francisco while 68 per cent had the Eagles at minus-1.5. Another 33 per cent took the under (44.5 points) in the contest.
The Chiefs advanced to their third Super Bowl berth in five years with a 23-20 home win over Cincinnati. Just 36 per cent of bettors had Kansas City minus-2.5 points but 42 per cent had the club winning the game,
However, only 31 per cent predicted the under (48.5 points).
The Raptors dispatched the Portland Trailblazers 123-105 on Saturday night, with 57 per cent of bettors taking Toronto at plus-4.5 points. Fifty-two per cent had the club winning outright.
On Friday night, the Maple Leafs downed Washington 5-1, with 70 per cent of bettors predicting the victory. Fifty-six per cent had Toronto at minus-one goal while 45 per cent took the under (6.5 goals).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
