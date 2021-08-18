TORONTO - The $1-million Queen’s Plate will be an Attard family affair.
Six of the 13 horses in the field will have Attard ties.
Keep Grinding, the 4/1 early favourite, is owned by Joshua Attard and trained by his grandfather, Tino.
Joshua Attard selected the No. 8 post for Keep Grinding at the race draw Wednesday.
Filly Munnyfor Ro, the ‘21 Woodbine Oaks winner and 9/2 second favourite, is trained by Kevin Attard — Joshua’s father.
Munnyfor Ro, who’ll be ridden by ‘12 Plate winner Justin Stein, will break from the No. 6 post.
The connections for Munnyfor Ro paid a $25,000 supplemental fee for the chance to run for the $600,000 Plate-winning prize.
Kevin Attard will have three other horses in the race — H C Holiday, Haddassah and Harlan Estate — while his uncle, Sid, is the trainer for Riptide Rock.
Safe Conduct is the 5/1 third choice and drew the No. 1 post.
The Queen’s Plate will be run Sunday over 1 1/4 miles on Woodbine Racetrack’s Tapeta course.
It’s the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.