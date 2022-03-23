LAVAL, Que. - Egor Sokolov put away the shootout winner and the Belleville Senators beat the Laval Rocket 2-1 in American Hockey League play on Wednesday.
Jake Lucchini also scored in the shootout and Clark Bishop had a goal in regulation as the Sens improved to 29-23-3.
The Rocket's lone goal game from Cedric Paquette 16:29 into the second period.
Both goalies put in top performances, with Cayden Primeau stopping 40 shots in regulation for Laval (28-21-4) and Belleville's Mads Sogaard tallying 29 saves.
Sogaard also turned away shootout attempts from Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen.
The Senators were 0 for 3 with the man advantage and the Rocket went scoreless on two power plays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
