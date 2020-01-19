CASTLEFORD, England - Star signing Sonny Bill Williams was a spectator Sunday when the Toronto Wolfpack took the field against Castleford Tigers for their one official pre-season game in advance of Super League play.
Toronto coach Brian McDermott had said prior to the contest that he did not want to rush the former All Black, who is returning to rugby league from rugby union. That was confirmed when Williams did not make the game-day roster.
While the 34-year-old Williams has switched between rugby's codes several times during his career, he has not played league since 2014 (with the Sydney Roosters in Australia's NRL).
Sunday's game was at Castleford's home stadium, colourfully known as the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (after sponsor Mend-A-Hose Hydraulics).
The transatlantic Wolfpack kick off their fourth season — and first in the top-tier Betfred Super League — for real on Feb. 2 against Castleford in a Super League doubleheader at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
The Wolfpack's home opener at Lamport Stadium is April 19 against Hull FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.
