MONTREAL - Najee Murray's season is over.
The Montreal Alouettes defensive back will be out the remainder of the year with a torn pectoral muscle, according to a person with direct knowledge of the injury. More specific details weren't divulged but Murray was hurt in the club's 25-18 home win over Calgary on Sunday.
The person spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition of anonymity as the Alouettes had not yet announced Murray's injury.
The five-foot-eight, 194-pound Murray had registered 32 tackles, an interception and forced fumble in six regular-season games with Montreal.
Murray, 29, is in his fifth season with the Alouettes, having started 30-of-39 regular-season games with the CFL club. Murray has registered seven career interceptions (returning two for TDs) while registering 118 tackles over his career in Canada.
The loss of Murray is a big one for Montreal (3-3), which visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-4) on Saturday night in an important contest for both teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.