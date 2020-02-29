CARSON, Calif. - South Africa scored 33 unanswered points to defeat Canada 33-5 in group play Saturday at the HSBC Los Angeles Sevens.
The loss was Canada's second of the day. Terry Kennedy scored as the clock wound down to give Ireland a 17-12 win over Canada in the opening match for both teams.
Canada stands 10th in the overall standings while South Africa is No. 2 and Ireland No. 9 after four stops on the 10-event HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. The Canadian men faced No. 11 Kenya later Saturday.
Muller du Plessis scored two tries and Stedman Gans, Cecil Afrika and Kurt-Lee Arendse added singles for South Africa. Selvyn Davids kicked four conversions.
Conor Trainor scored a try for Canada, which scored first but trailed 14-5 at the half.
South Africa's Werner Kok was sin-binned early for what was judged to be a tip-tackle on Lucas Hammond. Justin Douglas, making his return from a broken leg, looked to have scored in the corner soon after but video review showed his foot touched the sideline.
South Africa lost the ensuing lineout and Trainor crashed over. It was his first try since rejoining the sevens program after playing 15s professionally in France.
South Africa pulled ahead after Gans scored under the posts after the Canadian defence was compromised. Afrika then ripped the ball loose at the breakdown and scored late in the first half.
Afrika set up the next score, chipping the ball for Arendse to haul in and score early in the second half. Trainor scored soon after but the try was waved off for a double movement.
Du Plessis added to the lead with two late tries.
The loss dropped the Canadian men's all-time record against South Africa to 5-48-0.
Jordan Conroy and Greg O'Shea also scored tries for Ireland in the early game. Billy Dardis kicked a conversion.
Theo Sauder and David Richard scored tries for Canada, which led 12-7 at the half. Nate Hirayama booted a conversion.
Kennedy beat five Canadians as he accelerated diagonally for the goal-line after a string of Canadian penalties allowed the Irish to lay siege to the Canada end.
The Canadian men are 6-3-0 all-time against Ireland.
After a Canadian knock-on in its own end, Conroy beat a defender and scored despite losing a boot in the process. Conroy seemed destined to score again minutes later, dragging Canadian tacklers towards the line, but lost the ball before he could touch it down.
Canada spent most of the first half in its own end but scored an opportunistic try that saw Sauder chip the Irish line, get a favourable bounce and run in untouched. Richard capped off a nifty passing sequence two minutes later for Canada's second try.
After Canada was penalized for offside, O'Shea broke a tackle and dove over for a try by the posts. The conversion tied it at 12-12.
The Canadians opened the season with a ninth-place performance in Dubai before finishing 10th in Cape Town, a season-best fifth in Hamilton, New Zealand, and 10th in Sydney, Australia.
Spain, which stands 14th in the overall standings, upset No. 4 England 22-5 earlier Saturday.
The U.S. stop, which has been returned to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., after a decade in Las Vegas, is the last event before the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver on March 7-8.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.
