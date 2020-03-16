TORONTO - The 45th annual Sovereign Awards have been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ceremony, recognizing outstanding achievements in Canadian thoroughbred racing in 2019, was scheduled for April 16 in Vaughan, Ont.
"The health and safety of our finalists, our guests and their families are of the utmost importance and we feel this is a necessary precaution in the current situation," The Jockey Club of Canada said in a statement.
The Jockey Club says the full event will be held at a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.
