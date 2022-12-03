Friday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Group Stage
South Korea 2 Portugal 1
Uruguay 2 Ghana 0
Switzerland 3 Serbia 2
Cameroon 1 Brazil 0
—
NHL
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Columbus 4 Winnipeg 1
Nashville 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
—
AHL
Toronto 4 Utica 3
Belleville 6 Syracuse 4
Calgary 7 San Diego 3
Lehigh Valley 3 Charlotte 2
Texas 4 Grand Rapids 1
Rockford 4 Springfield 2
Coachella Valley 1 Henderson 0
Ontario 3 Colorado 1
---
NBA
Brooklyn 114 Toronto 105
Charlotte 117 Washington 116
Atlanta 117 Denver 109
L.A. Lakers 133 Milwaukee 129
Miami 120 Boston 116
Cleveland 107 Orlando 96
New Orleans 117 San Antonio 99
Memphis 117 Philadelphia 109
Houston 122 Phoenix 121
Utah 127 Indiana 111
Golden State 119 Chicago 111
