Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 19 Calgary 18
---
MLB
Interleague
Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 1 Toronto 0
Colorado 14 Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9 Texas 8
American League
Detroit 4 Cleveland 2 (1st game)
Cleveland 4 Detroit 1 (2nd game)
Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 2 Houston 0
Baltimore 9 Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Angels 6 (10 innings)
National League
Washington 8 Philadelphia 7
Atlanta 4 San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 1
San Diego 4 Arizona 0
Miami 11 L.A. Dodgers 3
---
NFL Pre-Season
N.Y. Giants 21 Carolina 19
Cincinnati 13 Atlanta 13
