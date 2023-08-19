Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 19 Calgary 18

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 1 Toronto 0

Colorado 14 Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9 Texas 8

American League

Detroit 4 Cleveland 2 (1st game)

Cleveland 4 Detroit 1 (2nd game)

Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 2 Houston 0

Baltimore 9 Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Angels 6 (10 innings)

National League

Washington 8 Philadelphia 7

Atlanta 4 San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 0

Miami 11 L.A. Dodgers 3

NFL Pre-Season

N.Y. Giants 21 Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13 Atlanta 13

