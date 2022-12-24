Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 5 Edmonton 2

Calgary 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

Washington 4 Winnipeg 1

Dallas 4 Montreal 2

Boston 4 New Jersey 3

Carolina 6 Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 1

Colorado 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Chicago 5 Columbus 2

Arizona 2 Los Angeles 1 (SO)

Vegas 5 St. Louis 4 (SO)

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd.

---

World Junior Men's Hockey Championship

Pre-tournament

At Halifax

Canada 5 Finland 3

Switzerland 4 Sweden 3 (OT)

At Truro, N.S.

Slovakia 5 Austria 1

--

AHL

Manitoba 4 Iowa 3

Coachella Valley 1 Henderson 0

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 5 Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 2 Springfield 1

Chicago 3 Rockford 2

San Diego 6 Tucson 2

WB/Scranton at Laval, ppd.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, ppd.

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.

---

NBA

Toronto 118 Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119 L.A. Clippers 114

Orlando 133 San Antonio 113

Chicago 118 New York 117

Atlanta 130 Detroit 105

Brooklyn 118 Milwaukee 100

Boston 121 Minnesota 109

Dallas 112 Houston 106

Indiana 111 Miami 108

New Orleans 128 Oklahoma City 125 (OT)

Denver 120 Portland 107

Memphis 125 Phoenix 100

Washington 125 Sacramento 111

Charlotte 134 L.A. Lakers 130

---

