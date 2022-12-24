Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 5 Edmonton 2
Calgary 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
Washington 4 Winnipeg 1
Dallas 4 Montreal 2
Boston 4 New Jersey 3
Carolina 6 Philadelphia 5
N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 1
Colorado 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
Chicago 5 Columbus 2
Arizona 2 Los Angeles 1 (SO)
Vegas 5 St. Louis 4 (SO)
Detroit at Ottawa, ppd.
---
World Junior Men's Hockey Championship
Pre-tournament
At Halifax
Canada 5 Finland 3
Switzerland 4 Sweden 3 (OT)
At Truro, N.S.
Slovakia 5 Austria 1
--
AHL
Manitoba 4 Iowa 3
Coachella Valley 1 Henderson 0
Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3
Charlotte 5 Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 2 Springfield 1
Chicago 3 Rockford 2
San Diego 6 Tucson 2
WB/Scranton at Laval, ppd.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, ppd.
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.
---
NBA
Toronto 118 Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 119 L.A. Clippers 114
Orlando 133 San Antonio 113
Chicago 118 New York 117
Atlanta 130 Detroit 105
Brooklyn 118 Milwaukee 100
Boston 121 Minnesota 109
Dallas 112 Houston 106
Indiana 111 Miami 108
New Orleans 128 Oklahoma City 125 (OT)
Denver 120 Portland 107
Memphis 125 Phoenix 100
Washington 125 Sacramento 111
Charlotte 134 L.A. Lakers 130
---
