Friday's Scoreboard

World Junior Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Halifax

Germany 4 Austria 2

At Moncton, N.B.

Slovakia 3 Latvia 0

---

NHL

Nashville 6 Anaheim 1

New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 4 Florida 0

Edmonton 7 Seattle 2

---

AHL

Laval 5 Syracuse 1

Iowa 2 Colorado 1

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 0

Utica 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 5 Belleville 3

Springfield 6 Bridgeport 3

Providence 4 WB/Scranton 3

Abbotsford 4 Manitoba 2

Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (SO)

Texas 7 Tucson 3

Calgary 2 Bakersfield 1

Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 0

Henderson 4 San Diego 1

--

NBA

Washington 119 Orlando 100

Toronto 113 Phoenix 104

L.A. Lakers 130 Atlanta 121

Chicago 132 Detroit 118

Milwaukee 123 Minnesota 114

New Orleans 127 Philadelphia 116

Denver 124 Miami 119

Golden State 118 Portland 112

Sacramento 126 Utah 125

---

