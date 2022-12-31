Friday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Halifax
Germany 4 Austria 2
At Moncton, N.B.
Slovakia 3 Latvia 0
---
NHL
Nashville 6 Anaheim 1
New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 4 Florida 0
Edmonton 7 Seattle 2
---
AHL
Laval 5 Syracuse 1
Iowa 2 Colorado 1
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 0
Utica 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 5 Belleville 3
Springfield 6 Bridgeport 3
Providence 4 WB/Scranton 3
Abbotsford 4 Manitoba 2
Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (SO)
Texas 7 Tucson 3
Calgary 2 Bakersfield 1
Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 0
Henderson 4 San Diego 1
--
NBA
Washington 119 Orlando 100
Toronto 113 Phoenix 104
L.A. Lakers 130 Atlanta 121
Chicago 132 Detroit 118
Milwaukee 123 Minnesota 114
New Orleans 127 Philadelphia 116
Denver 124 Miami 119
Golden State 118 Portland 112
Sacramento 126 Utah 125
---
