Friday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Quarterfinals
At Rayyan, Qatar
Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks)
At Lusail, Qatar
Argentina 2 Netherlands 2 (Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks)
---
NHL
Columbus 3 Calgary 1
N.Y. Islanders 6 New Jersey 4
Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
Washington 4 Seattle 1
Winnipeg 3 Chicago 1
Edmonton 5 Minnesota 2
N.Y. Rangers 2 Colorado 1 (SO)
Arizona 4 Boston 3
Vegas 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
San Jose 6 Anaheim 1
—
AHL
Belleville 2 Laval 1 (SO)
Toronto 5 Syracuse 2
Hershey 4 Bridgeport 2
Milwaukee 2 Hartford 0
Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 8 Cleveland 1
Grand Rapids 2 Springfield 1 (OT)
Utica 5 Rochester 2
Texas 5 Chicago 2
Iowa 3 Rockford 2 (SO)
Calgary 3 San Diego 0
Ontario 4 Tucson 3 (OT)
Henderson 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Abbotsford 7 Manitoba 0
Coachella Valley 8 San Jose 3
—
NBA
Orlando 113 Toronto 109
New York 121 Charlotte 102
Indiana 121 Washington 111
Brooklyn 120 Atlanta 116
Philadelphia 133 L.A. Lakers 122 (OT)
Sacramento 106 Cleveland 95
Memphis 114 Detroit 103
New Orleans 128 Phoenix 117
Minnesota 118 Utah 108
Milwaukee 106 Dallas 105
—
