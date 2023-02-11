Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 3 Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 6 Seattle 3
Chicago 4 Arizona 3 (OT)
Pittsburgh 6 Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Cleveland 6 Belleville 2
Manitoba 4 Grand Rapids 1
Laval 3 Syracuse 1
Charlotte 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Utica 3 Hershey 0
Lehigh Valley 5 Hartford 2
Springfield 4 Rochester 0
Providence 4 WB/Scranton 3 (SO)
Milwaukee 2 Rockford 1 (SO)
Chicago 5 Iowa 0
Texas 4 Colorado 3 (SO)
Calgary 4 San Jose 1
Abbotsford 4 Tucson 0
San Diego 2 Coachella Valley 1 (OT)
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (SO)
---
NBA
Philadelphia 119 New York 108
Phoenix 117 Indiana 104
Detroit 138 San Antonio 131 (2OT)
Utah 122 Toronto 116
Boston 127 Charlotte 116
Miami 97 Houston 95
Memphis 128 Minnesota 107
Cleveland 118 New Orleans 107
Dallas 122 Sacramento 114
Oklahoma City 138 Portland 129
Milwaukee 119 L.A. Clippers 106
---
NLL
Toronto 11 Georgia 10
Calgary 13 Saskatchewan 6
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.