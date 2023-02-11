Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 3 Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6 Seattle 3

Chicago 4 Arizona 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 6 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

Cleveland 6 Belleville 2

Manitoba 4 Grand Rapids 1

Laval 3 Syracuse 1

Charlotte 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Utica 3 Hershey 0

Lehigh Valley 5 Hartford 2

Springfield 4 Rochester 0

Providence 4 WB/Scranton 3 (SO)

Milwaukee 2 Rockford 1 (SO)

Chicago 5 Iowa 0

Texas 4 Colorado 3 (SO)

Calgary 4 San Jose 1

Abbotsford 4 Tucson 0

San Diego 2 Coachella Valley 1 (OT)

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Philadelphia 119 New York 108

Phoenix 117 Indiana 104

Detroit 138 San Antonio 131 (2OT)

Utah 122 Toronto 116

Boston 127 Charlotte 116

Miami 97 Houston 95

Memphis 128 Minnesota 107

Cleveland 118 New Orleans 107

Dallas 122 Sacramento 114

Oklahoma City 138 Portland 129

Milwaukee 119 L.A. Clippers 106

---

NLL

Toronto 11 Georgia 10

Calgary 13 Saskatchewan 6

---

