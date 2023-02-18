Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Chicago 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4
Minnesota 2 Dallas 1 (SO)
Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Belleville 5 Laval 3
Rochester 6 Toronto 2
Manitoba 2 Iowa 1
Calgary 2 Colorado 1 (OT)
Bridgeport 6 Hartford 3
Cleveland 6 Grand Rapids 2
Providence 6 Springfield 2
Rockford 3 Texas 2 (OT)
Ontario 4 Coachella Valley 2
---
NBA
All-Star Weekend
At Salt Lake City, Utah
2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 1
Team Pau 40 Team Deron 25
2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 2
Team Joakim 40 Team Jason 32
2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Final
Team Pau 25 Team Jason 20
---
NLL
Calgary 14 Vancouver 9
Saskatchewan 16 San Diego 11
---
