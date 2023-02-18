Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Chicago 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4

Minnesota 2 Dallas 1 (SO)

Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

Belleville 5 Laval 3

Rochester 6 Toronto 2

Manitoba 2 Iowa 1

Calgary 2 Colorado 1 (OT)

Bridgeport 6 Hartford 3

Cleveland 6 Grand Rapids 2

Providence 6 Springfield 2

Rockford 3 Texas 2 (OT)

Ontario 4 Coachella Valley 2

---

NBA

All-Star Weekend

At Salt Lake City, Utah

2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 1

Team Pau 40 Team Deron 25

2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 2

Team Joakim 40 Team Jason 32

2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Final

Team Pau 25 Team Jason 20

---

NLL

Calgary 14 Vancouver 9

Saskatchewan 16 San Diego 11

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you