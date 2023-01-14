Friday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Pittsburgh 1

Edmonton 7 San Jose 1

New Jersey 6 Anaheim 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 7 Laval 3

Henderson 3 Calgary 1

Cleveland 2 Belleville 1

Ontario 3 San Diego 1

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 0

Coachella Valley 5 Bakersfield 4 (OT)

Hershey 5 Springfield 3

Bridgeport 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

Providence 3 Utica 2

Rockford 2 Colorado 1

Manitoba at Toronto, suspended

---

NBA

Atlanta 113 Indiana 111

New Orleans 116 Detroit 110

New York 112 Washington 108

Golden State 144 San Antonio 113

Oklahoma City 124 Chicago 110

Minnesota 121 Phoenix 116

Utah 112 Orlando 108

Denver 115 L.A. Clippers 103

Sacramento 139 Houston 114

---

NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE

Albany 11 Halifax 10 (OT)

Colorado 11 Saskatchewan 10 (OT)

---

