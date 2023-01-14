Friday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Pittsburgh 1
Edmonton 7 San Jose 1
New Jersey 6 Anaheim 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 7 Laval 3
Henderson 3 Calgary 1
Cleveland 2 Belleville 1
Ontario 3 San Diego 1
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 0
Coachella Valley 5 Bakersfield 4 (OT)
Hershey 5 Springfield 3
Bridgeport 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)
Providence 3 Utica 2
Rockford 2 Colorado 1
Manitoba at Toronto, suspended
---
NBA
Atlanta 113 Indiana 111
New Orleans 116 Detroit 110
New York 112 Washington 108
Golden State 144 San Antonio 113
Oklahoma City 124 Chicago 110
Minnesota 121 Phoenix 116
Utah 112 Orlando 108
Denver 115 L.A. Clippers 103
Sacramento 139 Houston 114
---
NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE
Albany 11 Halifax 10 (OT)
Colorado 11 Saskatchewan 10 (OT)
---
