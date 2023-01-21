Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Ottawa 1
Colorado 4 Vancouver 1
---
AHL
Laval 3 Hershey 2 (OT)
Toronto 4 Belleville 3
Calgary 5 Abbotsford 4 (SO)
Providence 5 Hartford 3
Bridgeport 1 Rochester 0 (OT)
Syracuse 2 Utica 0
Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 2
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
Springfield 7 Rockford 2
Tucson 6 Bakersfield 2
San Jose 6 San Diego 0
---
NBA
Orlando 123 New Orleans 110
Golden State 120 Cleveland 114
Dallas 115 Miami 90
Atlanta 139 New York 124
L.A. Clippers 131 San Antonio 126
Brooklyn 117 Utah 106
Denver 134 Indiana 111
L.A. Lakers 122 Memphis 121
Sacramento 118 Oklahoma City 113
---
NLL
Las Vegas 15 Vancouver 14
Rochester 15 Buffalo 12
---
