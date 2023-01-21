Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Ottawa 1

Colorado 4 Vancouver 1

---

AHL

Laval 3 Hershey 2 (OT)

Toronto 4 Belleville 3

Calgary 5 Abbotsford 4 (SO)

Providence 5 Hartford 3

Bridgeport 1 Rochester 0 (OT)

Syracuse 2 Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 2

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)

Springfield 7 Rockford 2

Tucson 6 Bakersfield 2

San Jose 6 San Diego 0

---

NBA

Orlando 123 New Orleans 110

Golden State 120 Cleveland 114

Dallas 115 Miami 90

Atlanta 139 New York 124

L.A. Clippers 131 San Antonio 126

Brooklyn 117 Utah 106

Denver 134 Indiana 111

L.A. Lakers 122 Memphis 121

Sacramento 118 Oklahoma City 113

---

NLL

Las Vegas 15 Vancouver 14

Rochester 15 Buffalo 12

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you