Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 2
Calgary 4 NY Islanders 1
Florida 3 Detroit 2
Nashville 3 Washington 2
Chicago 2 Arizona 0
Anaheim 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Syracuse 2
Manitoba 5 Laval 4
Abbotsford 4 Henderson 3
Grand Rapids 4 Texas 2
Utica 3 Hartford 2
Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 2
Lehigh Valley 3 Rochester 2
Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3
Cleveland 5 Chicago 2
San Diego 5 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 2 Tucson 1
San Jose 4 Ontario 2
--
NBA
New York 112 Toronto 108
Chicago 126 Philadelphia 112
Indiana 108 Portland 99
Brooklyn 108 New Orleans 102
Charlotte 138 Milwaukee 109
Oklahoma City 127 Washington 110
San Antonio 121 Detroit 109
Minnesota 128 LA Clippers 115
Denver 121 Cleveland 108
Miami 104 Phoenix 96
---
