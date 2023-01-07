Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 2

Calgary 4 NY Islanders 1

Florida 3 Detroit 2

Nashville 3 Washington 2

Chicago 2 Arizona 0

Anaheim 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Syracuse 2

Manitoba 5 Laval 4

Abbotsford 4 Henderson 3

Grand Rapids 4 Texas 2

Utica 3 Hartford 2

Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Rochester 2

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3

Cleveland 5 Chicago 2

San Diego 5 Milwaukee 0

Colorado 2 Tucson 1

San Jose 4 Ontario 2

--

NBA

New York 112 Toronto 108

Chicago 126 Philadelphia 112

Indiana 108 Portland 99

Brooklyn 108 New Orleans 102

Charlotte 138 Milwaukee 109

Oklahoma City 127 Washington 110

San Antonio 121 Detroit 109

Minnesota 128 LA Clippers 115

Denver 121 Cleveland 108

Miami 104 Phoenix 96

---

