Friday's Scoreboard

FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Group Stage

At Dunedin, N.Z.

Switzerland 2 Philippines 0

At Wellington, N.Z.

Spain 3 Costa Rica 0

At Auckland, N.Z.

United States 3 Vietnam 0

---

CFL

Toronto 31 Hamilton 15

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 4

Minnesota 9 Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6 Oakland 4

Seattle 3 Toronto 2

---

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 3

Colorado 6 Miami 1

Washington 5 San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 9 Arizona 6

Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 4

---

Interleague

San Diego 5 Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets at Boston, suspended

Cleveland 6 Philadelphia 5

L.A. Dodgers 11 Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8 Pittsburgh 5

---

MLS/ Liga MX League's Cup

Miami 2 Cruz Azul 1

Houston 1 Orlando 1

Mazatlan 3 Austin 1

Charlotte 2 Dallas 2

Leon 2 Vancouver 2

---

