Friday's Scoreboard
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Group Stage
At Dunedin, N.Z.
Switzerland 2 Philippines 0
At Wellington, N.Z.
Spain 3 Costa Rica 0
At Auckland, N.Z.
United States 3 Vietnam 0
---
CFL
Toronto 31 Hamilton 15
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 4
Minnesota 9 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6 Oakland 4
Seattle 3 Toronto 2
---
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 3
Colorado 6 Miami 1
Washington 5 San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 9 Arizona 6
Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 4
---
Interleague
San Diego 5 Detroit 4
N.Y. Mets at Boston, suspended
Cleveland 6 Philadelphia 5
L.A. Dodgers 11 Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8 Pittsburgh 5
---
MLS/ Liga MX League's Cup
Miami 2 Cruz Azul 1
Houston 1 Orlando 1
Mazatlan 3 Austin 1
Charlotte 2 Dallas 2
Leon 2 Vancouver 2
---
