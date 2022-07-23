Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 24 Edmonton 10
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 28 Boston 5
Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1
NY Yankees 7 Baltimore 6
Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 7 Kansas City 3
Oakland 5 Texas 4
Houston 5 Seattle 2
---
National League
Miami 8 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 5
San Diego 4 NY Mets 1
Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1
Chicago Cubs 15 Philadelphia 2
Arizona 10 Washington 1
Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5 (13 ings)
LA Dodgers 5 San Francisco 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.