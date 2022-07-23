Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 24 Edmonton 10

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 28 Boston 5

NY Yankees 7 Baltimore 6

Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7 Kansas City 3

Oakland 5 Texas 4

Houston 5 Seattle 2

---

National League

Miami 8 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 5

San Diego 4 NY Mets 1

Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 15 Philadelphia 2

Arizona 10 Washington 1

Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5 (13 ings)

LA Dodgers 5 San Francisco 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.