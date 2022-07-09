Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Ottawa 13 Saskatchewan 28
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
L.A. Angels 4 Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 12 Boston 5
Minnesota 5 Texas 6
Cleveland 3 Kansas City 4
Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 8 Oakland 3
Toronto 2 Seattle 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 2 Atlanta 12
Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0
Colorado 6 Arizona 5
San Francisco 3 San Diego 6
Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 4
INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 1 Cincinnati 2 (10)
---
MLS
D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 7
LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 3
Minnesota 3 Vancouver 1
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.