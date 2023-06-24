Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Montreal 38, Hamilton 12
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 11, Baltimore 1
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 13, Washington 3
San Francisco 8, Arizona 5
Interleague
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
---
