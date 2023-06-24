Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal 38, Hamilton 12

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 11, Baltimore 1

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 13, Washington 3

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Interleague

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

---

