Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Best-of-Seven Series
Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 2
(Colorado leads series 3-2)
---
MEMORIAL CUP
Round-Robin
(At Saint John, N.B.)
Edmonton 2 Hamilton 4
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Best-of-Seven Series
Chicago 4 Springfield 2
(Chicago leads series 3-1)
---
CFL
Hamilton 12 Winnipeg 26
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 6 Cleveland 3
Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 3 Oakland 1
Seattle 4 L.A. Angels 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 0 San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4 San Francisco 2
INTERLEAGUE
Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 4
Washington 2 Texas 1
Colorado 1 Minnesota 0
Toronto 9 Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5 at Arizona 1
---
MLS
Orlando City 0 Cincinnati 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.