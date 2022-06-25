Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Best-of-Seven Series

Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 2

(Colorado leads series 3-2)

---

MEMORIAL CUP

Round-Robin

(At Saint John, N.B.)

Edmonton 2 Hamilton 4

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Best-of-Seven Series

Chicago 4 Springfield 2

(Chicago leads series 3-1)

---

CFL

Hamilton 12 Winnipeg 26

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 6 Cleveland 3

Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 3 Oakland 1

Seattle 4 L.A. Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 0 San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4 San Francisco 2

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 4

Washington 2 Texas 1

Colorado 1 Minnesota 0

Toronto 9 Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5 at Arizona 1

---

MLS

Orlando City 0 Cincinnati 1

---

