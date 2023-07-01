Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Ottawa 26 Edmonton 7
---
MLB
American League
Boston 5 Toronto 0
Minnesota 8 Baltimore 1
Houston 5 Texas 3
Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 15 Seattle 4
National League
Cincinnati 7 San Diego 5 (11 innings)
Washington 2 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 7
San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 16 Miami 4
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 10 Cleveland 1
Colorado 8 Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9 Kansas City 3
Arizona 6 L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
---
