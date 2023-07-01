Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 26 Edmonton 7

MLB

American League

Boston 5 Toronto 0

Minnesota 8 Baltimore 1

Houston 5 Texas 3

Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 15 Seattle 4

National League

Cincinnati 7 San Diego 5 (11 innings)

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 7

San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 16 Miami 4

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 10 Cleveland 1

Colorado 8 Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9 Kansas City 3

Arizona 6 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

