Friday's Games

NHL

Anaheim 3 Calgary 1

Florida 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Calgary 2 Ontario 0

Utica 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

Laval 2 Syracuse 1 (OT)

Charlotte 7 Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 2 Rockford 1 (OT)

Rochester 8 Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 6 Providence 3

Tucson 3 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 2 Henderson 0

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 0

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 122 Toronto 112

Atlanta 114 Washington 107

Philadelphia 120 Portland 119

Brooklyn 124 Minnesota 123 (OT)

Miami 119 Cleveland 115

San Antonio 128 Denver 120

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 2 Boston 0

Atlanta 3 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 3

Philadelphia 10 Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7 Houston 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Kansas City 1 San Diego 0

Oakland 12 Texas 11

Seattle 11 Cincinnati (ss) 3

Milwaukee 12 Cleveland 3

Colorado 8 San Francisco 1

Miami 7 Washington 2

St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 5

Minnesota 5 Baltimore 5

Cincinnati 6 Arizona 5

---

NLL

Buffalo 10 Halifax 9

Calgary 16 Colorado 10

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you