Friday's Games
NHL
Anaheim 3 Calgary 1
Florida 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Calgary 2 Ontario 0
Utica 4 Belleville 3 (OT)
Laval 2 Syracuse 1 (OT)
Charlotte 7 Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 2 Rockford 1 (OT)
Rochester 8 Hartford 4
Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 1
Springfield 6 Providence 3
Tucson 3 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 2 Henderson 0
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 0
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 122 Toronto 112
Atlanta 114 Washington 107
Philadelphia 120 Portland 119
Brooklyn 124 Minnesota 123 (OT)
Miami 119 Cleveland 115
San Antonio 128 Denver 120
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 2 Boston 0
Atlanta 3 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 3
Philadelphia 10 Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets (ss) 7 Houston 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Kansas City 1 San Diego 0
Oakland 12 Texas 11
Seattle 11 Cincinnati (ss) 3
Milwaukee 12 Cleveland 3
Colorado 8 San Francisco 1
Miami 7 Washington 2
St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 5
Minnesota 5 Baltimore 5
Cincinnati 6 Arizona 5
---
NLL
Buffalo 10 Halifax 9
Calgary 16 Colorado 10
---
