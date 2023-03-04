Friday's Games

NHL

Edmonton 6 Winnipeg 3

Anaheim 3 Montreal 2

Vegas 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Seattle 4 Columbus 2

Carolina 6 Arizona 1

---

AHL

Laval 4 Rochester 3 (OT)

Hershey 4 Toronto 3

Belleville 4 Rockford 1

Chicago 4 Manitoba 1

Colorado 3 Calgary 1

Charlotte 2 Utica 1 (OT)

San Jose 4 Ontario 2

Iowa 5 Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 1 Hartford 0 (SO)

Texas 5 Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3 Tucson 2 (OT)

Coachella Valley 5 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Orlando 117 Charlotte 106

Brooklyn 115 Boston 105

Atlanta 129 Portland 111

New York 122 Miami 120

Phoenix 125 Chicago 104

Oklahoma City 130 Utah 103

Sacramento 128 L.A. Clippers 127

Denver 113 Memphis 97

Golden State 108 New Orleans 99

Minnesota 110 L.A. Lakers 102

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 6

Houston 11 Atlanta 8

Boston 9 Minnesota 4

St. Louis 8 Miami 3

Detroit (ss) 6 Philadelphia 3

Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 6 Cincinnati 4

San Francisco (ss) 3 Colorado 2

Kansas City 6 Oakland 4

Cleveland 7 Milwaukee 4

Texas 11 San Francisco (ss) 7

L.A. Dodgers 2 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6 Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 1 Baltimore 1

Detroit (ss) 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 0

---

NLL

Buffalo 10 Halifax 9

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you