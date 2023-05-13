Friday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
(Florida wins best-of-seven series 4-1)
Vegas 4 Edmonton 3
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Canada 6 Latvia 0
Czechia 3 Slovakia 2
At Tampere, Finland
United States 4 Finland 1
Sweden 1 Germany 0
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Milwaukee 2 Texas 1
(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Calgary 3 Coachella Valley 2
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Miami 96 New York 92
(Miami wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
L.A. Lakers 122 Golden State 101
(L.A. wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
---
Major League Baseball
Interleague
Toronto 3 Atlanta 0
Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8 Boston 6
Chicago Cubs 6 Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 1
American League
Seattle 9 Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 4
Houston 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 9 Texas 7 (10 innings)
National League
Cincinnati 7 Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 2
Philadelphia 6 Colorado 3
Arizona 7 San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 2
---
NLL Playoffs
Semifinals
Buffalo 14 Toronto 5
(Buffalo leads best-of-three series 1-0)
