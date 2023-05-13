Friday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

(Florida wins best-of-seven series 4-1)

Vegas 4 Edmonton 3

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 6 Latvia 0

Czechia 3 Slovakia 2

At Tampere, Finland

United States 4 Finland 1

Sweden 1 Germany 0

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Milwaukee 2 Texas 1

(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Calgary 3 Coachella Valley 2

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Miami 96 New York 92

(Miami wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

L.A. Lakers 122 Golden State 101

(L.A. wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

---

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Toronto 3 Atlanta 0

Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8 Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6 Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 1

American League

Seattle 9 Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 4

Houston 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 9 Texas 7 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 7 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 2

Philadelphia 6 Colorado 3

Arizona 7 San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 2

---

NLL Playoffs

Semifinals

Buffalo 14 Toronto 5

(Buffalo leads best-of-three series 1-0)

