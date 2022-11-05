Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Colorado 6 Columbus 3, at Tampere, Finland.

Carolina 5 Buffalo 3

---

AHL

Calgary 3 Tucson 2

Chicago 5 Cleveland 2

Charlotte 3 Syracuse 2

Toronto 5 Laval 4 (OT)

Springfield 5 Hartford 1

Belleville 3 Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 5 Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 4 (OT)

Texas 4 Manitoba 1

Abbotsford 5 Coachella Valley 2

Bakersfield 3 Henderson 1

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Brooklyn 128 Washington 86

Cleveland 112 Detroit 85

Indiana 101 Miami 99

New York 106 Philadelphia 104

Boston 123 Chicago 119

Memphis 130 Charlotte 99

L.A. Clippers 113 San Antonio 106

New Orleans 114 Golden State 105

Dallas 111 Toronto 110

Milwaukee 115 Minnesota 102

Portland 108 Phoenix 106

Utah 130 L.A. Lakers 116

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.